The father and son acting duo have enjoyed back-to-back releases, with Denzel's The Little Things, where he plays Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon, and John David's Malcolm & Marie, in which he stars as one of the title characters.

It's been an eventful movie season for the Washington family , and the year is just getting started!

Keep scrolling to learn more about this impressive actor on the rise, find out about his upcoming projects, and discover John David Washington's net worth .

John David is a former football player for the St. Louis Rams who shifted careers to follow in his father's footsteps. 2018 marked his breakthrough; he starred as Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, for which he received several industry nominations.

John David Washington's net worth far is far lower than his dad's — for now!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Denzel Washington is worth an astronomical $250 million, which makes sense when you consider he has an entire Wikipedia page devoted solely to his awards and nominations, rather than just a paragraph in his main biography.

Denzel's major awards started coming in the early '90s when he won both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for his work in Glory. He'd go on to receive nine Oscar nominations and nine Golden Globe nominations, as well as two wins from each major association.

But when it comes to his oldest son John David, he's, relatively speaking, just getting started. Celebrity Net Worth clocks John David's net worth at $6 million, and for at least a portion of the pandemic, the 36-year-old actor was able to save on living expenses by crashing at his parents' New York condominium.

"I was in my old room," he told Jimmy Kimmel in Sept. 2020. "There was a chore or two." For his part, Denzel is thrilled that his son has followed in his footsteps and is no longer playing professional football.

"He's had I don't know how many concussions, a broken collar bone, a torn-up knee and Achilles [tendon]... I'm glad it's over," Denzel told People about how relieved he was his son was no longer injuring himself playing sports. He also gushed about how proud he was that his eldest made it to Hollywood on his own, where he first broke into the biz with his role, fittingly, as a football star Ricky Jerret on Ballers.

"That's my son, I love my boy and I'm just happy he's his own man, he's independent," the eldest Washington said about the Malcolm & Marie star. "He's really good at what he does, and the fact that he's been fighting to make his own mark, he didn't want any help from me, I didn't help him get onto Ballers or anything like that. The only way I helped him get into Ballers was introducing him to football as a kid, so maybe that helped."