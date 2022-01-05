'The Bradshaw Bunch' Star Terry Bradshaw Is a Legit Football Legend

You'll never see Terry's Super Bowl rings at the Bradshaw family home in The Bradshaw Bunch. Terry actually donated his Super Bowl rings (and other various football related awards he had won) to his alma mater, Louisiana Tech. Terry began his football career at Louisiana Tech. According to Terry's official Wikipedia page, Terry was considered to be the best college football player in the nation in 1969. He was the number one NFL draft pick in 1970, and the rest is NFL history!