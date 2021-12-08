What Movies Is Terry Bradshaw In? He's Been in Several TV Shows and Films

Terry spoke to The Drum in February 2021 about the company and how he didn't expect it to blow up simply because of his name, even though he knew it would help.

"I think Joe Montana would do bigger and better," he admitted. "If Tom Brady came out with a bourbon now, the whole world would jump to buy it. Matthew McConaughey, a buddy of mine, he's got a bourbon, that's fine. That's dandy. But I wanted it to be different. I knew that with my name on it, that may spur some interest."