Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Getting a Divorce in the Wake of Tom's Return to the NFL?

Much of the alleged drama between Tom and Gisele began in early 2022. A mere 40 days after Tom announced his retirement from the NFL, he announced that he would return to play for the Buccaneers in 2022. In early September, Us Weekly reported that Gisele did not approve of his return.

"Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time," an Us Magazine insider stated. "There is tension between them."