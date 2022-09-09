Cleveland Cavaliers Star Rajon Rondo Will Be Heading Down the Aisle For a Second Time

Naturally, Rondo’s celebrity status has also afforded him access to brand partnerships. The outlet shares that Rajon secured a deal with Red Bull in 2009, making him the first NBA player to do so.

With that in mind, Rajon’s net worth will continue to blossom as he plays in the NBA. And now, he has a beautiful fiancée to share his life with.

Congratulations to Rajon and Latoia on the engagement!