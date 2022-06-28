Nick Young Hasn't Played in the NBA for Years — Did He Secretly Retire?
Born in Los Angeles on June 1, 1985, Nick Young built a mightily successful career as a pro basketball player after graduating from the University of Southern California.
A skilled shooting guard, he has played for teams like the Washington Wizards, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors. Nick even earned the prestigious title of NBA champion in 2018. Has he since retired? Why is he not playing in the NBA?
Why is Nick Young not in the NBA? Did the pro basketball player retire?
Nick Young enrolled in the University of Southern California in the early 2000s, turning his time at the USC Trojans men's basketball team into a launching pad for his future success. In 2007, he was selected as the 16th overall pick in the first draft by the Washington Wizards — and he never looked back. He stayed on the team for several years, going on to join the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2011-2012 season.
Nick played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2012-2013 season, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2013. He stayed on the team until 2017, the year he made the switch to the Golden State Warriors. In his last season, he was playing for the Denver Nuggets. He received the much-coveted NBA championship ring in 2018.
Though he hasn't played in the NBA in years, Nick has yet to officially announce his retirement. He continues to tease new, sports-related projects on a sporadic basis.
In 2020, Nick sent fans into a frenzy by announcing it might be time for him to make his grand return. "NBA, I just want one more year," he tweeted on May 27, 2020. Nick then signed with the Arenas' BIG3 team, the Enemies, for the 2021 season. In other words, Nick isn't quite retired — he's just not currently playing in the NBA.
Nick Young shares two kids, Navi and Nick Young Jr., with 'Basketball Wives' star Keonna Green.
Nick started dating Keonna Green, his high school sweetheart, in the early 2000s. They reportedly pursued an on-and-off relationship for a while, and they welcomed their first child, Nick Young Jr., in 2012.
The next year, Nick started publicly dating musician Iggy Azalea. Their romance was a whirlwind, and they got engaged in 2015. However, the pair never married, and soon after their breakup, it was announced that Keonna was pregnant with her and Nick's second child, Navi.
Keonna got cast in Basketball Wives in 2016. During her time on the show, she has shared a handful of details about her relationship with the NBA star.
Nick Young has likely amassed a handsome amount of money.
According to an estimate published by Spotrac.com, Nick's career earnings come to about $38 million. As the outlet claims, Nick's salary has varied a great deal throughout his career, as is true for many professional athletes. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly paid him $6 million for the 2012-2013 season. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly paid him $5 million for the 2016-17 season.
Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.