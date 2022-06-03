Distractify
Here's the Real Reason the Golden State Warriors Are Called the Dubs

Stephanie Harper - Author
By

Jun. 3 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

The Golden State Warriors lost their basketball game against the Boston Celtics on June 2, 2022, but prior to this game, they've been having a really impressive regular season including playoffs.

A lot of people are paying attention to the Warriors right now since their skills are undeniable. NBA fans are curious to know where they got their nickname though. Why are the Warriors called the Dubs by many of their fans? Here’s some insight.

Why are the Warriors called the Dubs? Here’s where they got their nickname.

There’s a simple reason why the Warriors are called the Dubs. The nickname comes from people shortening Warriors to the letter W. The shorter form of the letter W is pronounced "Dub."

It also helps that W represents the word "win" in the world of sports, so when their fans refer to them as the Dubs, they are also referring to the team as winners.

When did Dubs become such a mainstream nickname for the Golden State Warriors?

Fans started referring to the Warriors as the Dubs sometime in the 1990s, according to AS. Warrior fans affectionately call themselves Dub Nation when cheering for their team to win from the stands, wearing jerseys and other special pieces of merchandise, and posting about the Warriors on social media.

It’s easy for Warrior fans, aka Dub Nation, to be proud of their team. The Warriors have an awesome record so far and a great lineup of trustworthy players. Some of the most reliable players from the Warriors right now include Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

