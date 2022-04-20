With the 2022 NBA Playoffs underway, the Boston Celtics are prepared to test their mettle throughout the event. The green and white clad basketball players face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their efforts to take home glory.

But their traditional jerseys feature a subtle tribute to a legendary player. Stitched over the left shoulder of the jersey is a black strip with a white "24" proudly displayed on it. Why are the Celtics sporting this particular patch?