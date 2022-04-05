Tights Are Now as Common as Sneakers in Basketball Now, but Why?

One of the major medical conditions that the proper utilization of tights can help mitigate is deep vein thrombosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, "occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of the deep veins in your body, usually in your legs. Deep vein thrombosis can cause leg pain or swelling but also can occur with no symptoms."

Tights or compression pants help limit the swelling caused by DVT by promoting proper blood flow throughout the legs.