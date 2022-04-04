Why Is WWE Superstar Carmella Wearing a Mask During Her Matches?

However, by September 2020, Carmella changed her theme music and began using the mantra "Untouchable," later declaring herself "The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE" in June 2021.

Then, by October of the same year, the 34-year-old started sporting a face mask during her matches — is that also a part of her gimmick? Or is it for safety reasons? Here's everything we know about why Carmella wears a mask during her WWE matches.