Meet the Singer Behind 'The Cuphead Show's' Old-Timey Theme Song

The Cuphead Show loosely adapts the story of the original game. After the title character loses at a devilish carnival game, the Devil himself comes to claim Cuphead's soul as punishment. Cuphead and his brother Mugman must dodge the Devil's attempts to cash in on his soul. Other than that, the siblings get into all sorts of mischief with the other inhabitants of Inkwell Isles.

Of the many memorable moments of the new series, the theme song is easily one of the most fun. Who sings the song for the show?