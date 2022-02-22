Meet the Singer Behind 'The Cuphead Show's' Old-Timey Theme Song

Meet the Singer Behind 'The Cuphead Show's' Old-Timey Theme SongBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
As far as adaptations of video games go, The Cuphead Show has a lot working in its favor. Considering the game pays homage to the golden age of American animation, it seems like the perfect fit for the animated series that began streaming in February 2022. The vibrant and wacky world of Inkwell Isles is brought to life within this fun new series, emulating much of what made the original game so enjoyable. That includes its use of old-timey music, especially when it comes to its theme song.
The Cuphead Show loosely adapts the story of the original game. After the title character loses at a devilish carnival game, the Devil himself comes to claim Cuphead's soul as punishment. Cuphead and his brother Mugman must dodge the Devil's attempts to cash in on his soul. Other than that, the siblings get into all sorts of mischief with the other inhabitants of Inkwell Isles.
Of the many memorable moments of the new series, the theme song is easily one of the most fun. Who sings the song for the show?
Who sings the theme song for 'The Cuphead Show'?
There are certain theme songs on Netflix that you just shouldn't skip, even when that "Skip Intro" button comes up. The theme for The Cuphead Show is one of them. The short and sweet theme lays out everything you can expect from the show, which basically boils down to animated antics with Cuphead and Mugman at the center of it all. The song pays further homage to Cuphead's aesthetic with its retro composition, catchy lyrics, and vocals that easily lend themselves to 1920s-style music.
The jaunty intro theme was performed by Gizzelle Andrea Becerra, with brief accompaniment by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro, who play Cuphead and Mugman respectively. Gizzelle is a singer under Wild Records. According to her Wild Record bio, she specializes in R&B music stylized to the 1950s and 1960s. On Instagram, she posts plenty of tour dates, party pics, and photos of her daughter. When it came to The Cuphead Show, she was very excited to have lent her voice to the series.
"I am very grateful that they reached out and asked me to sing their theme song," Gizzelle write in an Instagram post. "It was truly an amazing opportunity and so much fun."
Many fans have commented, calling Gizzelle's performance "iconic" and praising her work on the show. Gizzelle has even shared plenty of Insta stories praising her performance.
Gizzelle adds to Cuphead's list of memorable music performances. The new animated series features short but distinct musical numbers performed by Luke Millington-Drake as the Devil and Grey DeLisle as Ms. Chalice. In the original game, singer Alana Bridgewater provides the singing voice for the villainous King Dice. The game also features a number of songs performed by barbershop singing group Shoptimus Prime Quartet.
The first season of The Cuphead Show is currently streaming on Netflix.