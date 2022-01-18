'The Cuphead Show' Is Finally Coming out — and the Voice Cast Is Pretty Stacked

First released in 2017, the original Cuphead game received critical acclaim as a run-and-gun arcade game with a distinct 2D design that emulated the golden age of American animation. Its popularity propelled it to multiple platforms, a cameo in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a new DLC story due out in the summer.

While the game didn't feature much voice acting for its main cast, the new cartoon features a fully stacked voice cast to bring new life to the popular franchise.