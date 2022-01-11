We're Getting a 'Bob's Burgers' Movie — What Does That Mean for the Show?

When you have an animated sitcom as long and as celebrated as Bob's Burgers, a movie is bound to happen eventually. And in 2022, that movie is finally a reality. The Bob's Burgers Movie is set to hit theaters this summer, and we just got our first official trailer. The preview features all of the quirky charm we've come to expect from the Belcher family as they take their antics to the big screen. But what does its theatrical debut mean for the show on Fox?