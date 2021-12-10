The 'Cuphead' DLC Finally Has a Release Date, but What About the Animated Show?

Despite its long-production schedule, undoubtedly upended by the ongoing pandemic, the show is set to come out. According to a Netflix blog post from November 2021, The Cuphead Show! is currently scheduled to start streaming in 2022. While there's no specific date attached to it yet, 2022 looks to be the year of the Cup.

Cuphead is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.