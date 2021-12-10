The 'Cowboy Bebop' Live-Action Show Was Canceled After One Season — What the Hell Happened?

The adaptation follows Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), three space-faring bounty hunters trying to make a quick buck by hunting down dangerous criminals and turning them in.

The original 1998 show is often regarded as one of the greatest anime of all time, carving out its own genre and setting a new standard for storytelling in Japanese animation. Unfortunately, the live-action adaptation didn't necessarily live up to its predecessor.