If there's one thing that's consistent with people in the Joestar bloodline, it's that they're all strong in their own way. Throughout JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the main protagonists of each arc have their own abilities and strengths that make them formidable fighters in any situation. Of course, the same can be said for Jolyne Cujoh from Stone Ocean and her father Jotaro Kujo from Stardust Crusaders. But who's stronger out of the two of them?In the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the main characters typically fight using their Stands. These are manifestations of their fighting spirits that normal people can't see. Stands have different abilities and some can take on physical form to deliver a heavy barrage of punches for some epic beatdown moments. Both Jolyne and Jotaro have their own Stands and each of them has different abilities.To answer the question of who's strongest out of father and daughter, we'll have to examine both the Stands and their users and see how they stack up against each other. So let's settle the debate.Is Jolyne stronger than Jotaro?Jotaro first awakened to his Stand — Star Platinum — when he was 17 in Stardust Crusaders. On his journey to Egypt to defeat the evil DIO and save his ailing mother, he learned how to master Star Platinum and its many abilities. These include super-fast punches, super strength, enhanced eyesight, unparalleled precision, extending its fingers to pierce objects, and of course, stopping time for a few seconds just to name a few.Star Platinum is regarded as one of the most powerful Stands in the series, able to punch through walls as hard as diamond and even toss cars full of people. But with all that power, it comes with a bit of a price. Stands as powerful as Star Platinum typically can't move very far from its user. Star Platinum can only move about two meters away from Jotaro, so its range isn't very far, to begin with.Now let's take a look at Jolyne's Stand, Stone Ocean (Stone Free in the Japanese dub). In terms of raw power, it's certainly no slouch and is able to deliver strong punches in quick succession. But it doesn't quite match Star Platinum, with Jolyne even mentioning that Stone Ocean isn't even powerful enough to break her prison bars or through walls. But what it might lack in physical strength, it makes up for in range and versatility.Jolyne can unravel her Stand into string up to 24 meters in length. In string form, Stone Ocean has a variety of applications. It can eavesdrop on distant conversations, and she can even communicate with others through it. The string is also sharp enough to slice off limbs if pulled tightly enough. By bundling it, she can form large nets to catch her opponents or even small ones that can block bullets. She can even use the string to swing from place to place.Jotaro has strength, ability, and years of experience in Stand combat over Jolyne. Not to mention Star Platinum is still one of the strongest Stands in the series. But by the time he and Jolyne reunite in Stone Ocean, he's far older and hasn't practiced using his Stand in the years since his Egypt adventure. His power to stop time is also considerably weaker than it once was, as in his old age, he is unable to use it consistently or at length.Jolyne's Stone Ocean doesn't have the random grab bag of abilities that Star Platinum has, but Jolyne's youth and mobility put her at a considerable advantage. She can move around far better than her father at his prime, and even at a distance, Stone Ocean can be used in various ways.In the end, Jolyne and Jotaro complement each other perfectly with their respective strengths and weaknesses. As Jotaro's daughter, she carries with her the will and sense of justice that puts her on par with her predecessors in the Joestar bloodline. \n\nTo see Jolyne's Stand in action, watch Stone Ocean, now on Netflix.