You'd Be Surprised How Long It'd Take You to Binge 'The Cuphead Show' on Netflix

The Cuphead Show represents a unique and effective way of adapting a video game into a series or movie. Unlike with other ill-fated attempts to adapt popular games into other media like the lukewarm-received Uncharted film, Cuphead had an initial art style and presentation that made the game pitch-perfect for becoming an animated series. Between The Cuphead Show, Castlevania, and Arcane, maybe Netflix should make more games into animated series.

The Cuphead Show is currently streaming on Netflix.