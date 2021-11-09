'Devil May Cry' Is Getting an Animated Series on Netflix, but When's It Coming Out?

When it comes to adapting video games to other forms of media, the first reaction seems to be to make them into movies . While the track record for film adaptations for video games is far from stellar, there's also the route of the animated series on Netflix . Case in point, Devil May Cry .

As a popular video game series from Capcom, Devil May Cry will soon receive its own animated series on Netflix. The show follows in the footsteps of Castlevania , another adult-oriented cartoon based on a game that received critical acclaim across four seasons on Netflix.

Devil May Cry will also share the same producer as Castlevania in Adi Shankar. Reportedly, he acquired the rights to produce an animated series for DMC so "the jabronies in Hollywood can't f--k this one up too." While the series was unveiled in 2018, will it be released any time soon?

What's the release date for the 'Devil May Cry' animated series?

The Devil May Cry video game series began in 2001, and typically follows the gritty and gothic adventures of a demon hunter named Dante. As half-human and half-demon himself, the cocky and confident Dante runs his own shop of odd jobs where he helps clients with demon-related incidents. He uses a variety of weapons and his own patented flashy combat to take out his foes as quickly and stylishly as possible.

The series includes six games (including one reboot), with its most recent installment being the critically-acclaimed Devil May Cry 5 in 2019. Throughout the series, Dante faces off against gods of the demon world, magical religious cults, and even his own brother and fiercest rival, Vergil. Devil May Cry previously had an anime released in 2007 that took place between the first game and 2003's Devil May Cry 2, though reception for the anime was mixed.

In a recent interview with IGN, producer Adi Shankar spoke at length about details regarding the upcoming Devil May Cry: The Animated Series. According to Adi, the scripts for Season 1 are officially completed. "They are rad," he told IGN. "I could not be more excited."

Source: Capcom

Adi also revealed that the series is being set up for multiple seasons, with the first season lasting eight episodes. He also confirmed that Vergil and the gun-savvy Lady will appear in the show. He went on to cheekily assure that Chris Pratt, who's been announced to be voicing several classic characters in animated adaptations, won't be involved in the Devil May Cry show.

If the inclusion of Vergil and Lady are any indication, the first season might adapt the events of Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening. Widely regarded as one of the best games in the series, DMC 3 is an origin story that depicts how Dante first opened his shop and explores the sibling rivalry between him and Vergil.