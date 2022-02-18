'The Cuphead Show' Is a Jaunty and Lively Animated Series — but Is It Family-Friendly?

The original Cuphead was released on Windows and Xbox One in 2017 before appearing on other platforms in later years. The game received critical acclaim upon its release and won several awards for achievements in both video games and traditional 2D hand-drawn animation. A DLC story, The Delicious Last Course, is currently scheduled to be released in Summer 2022.

The Cuphead franchise expands with the new animated series, but is the show family-friendly?