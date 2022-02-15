Here Are Some of the Best Animated Series on Netflix That Anyone Can Enjoy

This series follows the titular Hilda, an 11-year-old girl who moves to the mystical city of Trolburg with her mother. Throughout her journey, Hilda makes friends with the monsters and creatures that live in her new city.

Though Hilda initially began as a miniseries, the show became so popular that it received a second season and even a feature-length film. Hilda has received critical acclaim and has won several awards throughout its run.