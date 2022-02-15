Season 2 of 'Space Force' Is Back on the Moon — Here's a Guide to Prepare

This leads to the finale’s madness — General Naird and Duncan are arrested for being “traitors” while General Grabaston attempts to seize control of the Space Force. Meanwhile, Chinese forces on the moon cut off the American astronauts’ air supply, so things seem pretty dire going into Season 2. But if we can presume anything about Space Force Season 2, it’s that if it shoots for the moon, it’ll land among the fans.

Season 2 of Space Force premieres on Netflix on Feb. 18.