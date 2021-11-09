'Love Hard' Star Jimmy O. Yang Has Remained Tight-Lipped About His Dating Life

The dating lives of Hollywood’s elite continue to be a hot topic for fans. While some celebrities have no qualms about sharing their love lives with the world, others are more partial to privacy. And because the media often picks apart relationships, it’s understandable that many celebrities opt to stay tight-lipped about their romantic endeavors. Actor Jimmy O. Yang is one of those.

Many of us became acquainted with Jimmy after he flexed his acting skills in Silicon Valley . However, the Hong Kong native has kept many people laughing with his career as a comedian. And as his celebrity continues to grow, fans are intrigued to learn more about him. For starters, who is Jimmy O.Yang dating? Here’s the tea.

Jimmy O. Yang is amazing in 'Love Hard'! I want everyone to stream this movie on Netflix and watch a romantic comedy king in the making. He is delightful, sweet and funny. I really hope to see him in more leading man roles! pic.twitter.com/QM3sRVYcFf

Not to mention, there’s nothing wrong with keeping certain information, especially when it comes to your loved ones, close to the chest. It shows that he really cares about the relationship.

Jimmy shared that the relationship with his partner is “fairly new.” Jimmy also noted that she "works in tech." While fans would love to learn more details about his girlfriend, it's really his business whether or not he wants to share. After all, there is a chance that his main squeeze is also partial to privacy.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair , the Love Hard star casually mentioned his girlfriend while recalling a conversation. And while he didn’t mention his lady’s name, he did give fans some information about her.

So who is the lucky lady who holds the keys to Jimmy’s heart? The world may never know. While most people thought that Jimmy was hashtag #TeamBachelorLife, he’s actually been dating out of the public eye. And if you ask us, that’s how it should be.

Jimmy’s new movie, ‘Love Hard,’ is one that many people in the dating world will appreciate.

We can all agree that finding the perfect person is hard. From trying to navigate dating in the pandemic to simply feeling comfortable to explore your options, it’s no easy feat.

Netflix's rom-com Love Hard details how a Los Angeles-based writer, Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrev), finds love with an East Coast guy, Josh Lin (Jimmy), whom she meets via a dating app. The only problem is, she eventually discovers that she’s been catfished after attempting to meet him for the holidays. Burn!

Although Josh is a bit nerdy, he actually has a good heart. And in an attempt to make his ultimate sin right, he offers to set up Natalie with her crush, Tag (Darren Barnet), who lives in the same town. Natalie just has to agree to be Josh's girlfriend for the holidays. As one might expect, romance ensues.

