Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kanye West Kanye West's Complete Love Playlist: From Kim K to His Secret Marriage to Bianca Censori We all know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a contentious divorce. But rumor has it that he is actually remarried. Take a look at his full dating history! By Sarah Walsh Jan. 10 2024, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET

Kanye West, the maestro of music, fashion, and controversy, has quite the romantic history! Undoubtedly, his most high-profile relationship was with reality TV queen Kim Kardashian, but the rapper's love life extends far beyond the realms of reality television. Read more for a chronological tour through Kanye West's dating history, exploring the highs, the lows, and the unexpected detours that define his quest for love.

Sumeke Rainey (Pre-Fame Years)

Kanye West

Before Kanye West became a global icon, he shared a quiet romance with his high school sweetheart, Sumeke Rainey. The early days of their relationship were relatively private, with West referencing Rainey in his 2004 debut album, "The College Dropout." However, as West's star soared, their paths diverged, and the relationship ended. Since the split, Sumeke has kept her personal life very private, and we respect that!

Alexis Phifer (2002-2008)

As Kanye West transitioned from an up-and-coming artist to a hip-hop heavyweight, he found companionship in designer . Their relationship, marked by an on-again, off-again dynamic, culminated in an 18-month engagement. Unfortunately, the strain of West's skyrocketing career and the unexpected passing of his mother led to the couple parting ways in 2008.

Amber Rose (2008-2010)

Following his split from Phifer, Kanye West entered a high-profile romance with model and TV personality Amber Rose. Their union was a public spectacle, but it ended in 2010 amid allegations of constant bullying from West. Despite the breakup, Amber Rose remains a significant part of West's history, inspiring his Grammy-winning album, "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."

Kim Kardashian (2012-2021)

The most iconic chapter in Kanye West's love story unfolded with reality TV sensation, Kim Kardashian. From their lavish 2014 wedding in Italy to the birth of four children and the turbulent divorce in 2021, Kimye's saga played out on the grand stage of reality television. Sadly, the two divorced on February 19th, 2021. Though their paths eventually diverged, their impact on pop culture endures.

Irina Shayk (2021)

Post-Kardashian era, Kanye West was linked to model Irina Shayk in 2021. The romance, marked by a celebratory birthday trip to France, was brief, with sources confirming their split in August 2021. Many think this was a fling that happened in response to Kim dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Julia Fox (2021-2022)

A chance encounter on New Year's Eve 2021 led to a whirlwind romance with actress Julia Fox. However, by Valentine's Day 2022, the couple had amicably called it quits. Fox's insights into the relationship provided a glimpse into the complexities of dating one of the most influential figures in music and fashion.

Chaney Jones (2022)

Following the Fox interlude, Kanye West's dating radar locked onto model Chaney Jones in 2022. This was really interesting to fans, because many people say she looks a lot like Kim. A five-month liaison, marked by public appearances and social media affirmations, concluded with a reported split in June 2022.

Bianca Censori (2022- Present)

The latest chapter in Kanye West's love saga introduces Australian architect and entrepreneur Bianca Censori. Rumors of their romance swirled, culminating in a reported secret wedding in January 2023. However, the legitimacy of their union remains uncertain, teasing another layer of intrigue to West's love narrative. Are the really married? Only time will tell!

