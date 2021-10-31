Photos of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Holding Hands Spark New Dating Rumors

Reality television sensation, SKIMS founder, and billionaire Kim Kardashian 's love life has always been of interest to the general public. Whether it was her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries or her lavish wedding to Kanye West, there was always something to talk about. Now that she and Kanye are on the path to divorce , fans are beginning to wonder if Kim is dating again — and if so, who is the lucky guy.

A recent series of exclusive photos by People Magazine has offered hints at Kim's latest beau, but is there any truth to the rumors? Here's what we know about who Kim is dating.

Who is Kim Kardashian dating? She might be getting cozy with this 'SNL' star.

Fans were shocked when an exclusive series of photos posted by People Magazine on Oct. 30, 2021, revealed that Kim was spending a spooky night out with none other than Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Although Kim and Pete appeared to be in a group setting and not on a date, the pair still looked cozy enough to spark rumors.

The series of photos includes Kim and Pete holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. The pair were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who Pete knows through a mutual friendship with musician Machine Gun Kelly. Kim and Pete had also reportedly met before at a birthday party hosted by Kid Cudi in January 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

An inside source attempted to dispel dating rumors, saying to People, "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out." However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently shared an on-screen kiss with Pete during her episode of SNL on October 9. Could that have been the start of something new?