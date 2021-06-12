The Cast of New Netflix Movie 'Wish Dragon' Includes All Your Favorite Actors

The Cast of New Netflix Movie 'Wish Dragon' Includes All Your Favorite ActorsBy Anna Garrison
Jun. 12 2021, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
New Netflix animated comedy Wish Dragon is an American-Chinese retelling of the classic genie-in-a-bottle story. The story revolves around Din (Jimmy Wong), a college student with big dreams, and Long (John Cho), a dragon capable of granting wishes. Disaster and hilarity follow the pair through Shanghai as they seek out Din's childhood friend Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).
Many of the characters in the film are voiced by easily recognizable figures from popular film and television, but just how many celebrities are in the Wish Dragon voice cast? Read on to find out everything we know about the Wish Dragon cast so far.
Jimmy Wong as Din Song.
Actor and comedian Jimmy Wong is best known for his web series Video Game High School and his role in films such as The Circle and the recent live-action Mulan as Ling. He is also an avid fan of Magic: The Gathering and rose to fame in 2011, after creating a viral response video to one UCLA student's racist vlog against Asian students using cellphones in the library.
Ian Chen as Young Din.
You might recognize Ian from his role on sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, and he's not the only Fresh Off the Boat alumni to grace the Wish Dragon cast! At only 14 years old, Ian is still establishing himself in Hollywood, but you can catch him next in the Shazam! sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
John Cho as Long.
John Cho is best known for his work in Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle and as Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek franchise reboot. John is also set to portray the main character Spike Spiegel in the Netflix live-action version of the anime Cowboy Bebop.
Constance Wu as Mrs. Song.
Actress Constance Wu is a quickly rising star in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster hits such as Hustlers, Crazy Rich Asians, and the upcoming television series The Terminal List with Marvel's Chris Pratt. She also starred on Fresh Off the Boat with Ian Chen.
Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Li Na Wang.
Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been making appearances in all your favorite movies since 2016 and her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny. She was also in The Greatest Showman, Hotel Mumbai, and Netflix television series The Society. She is currently filming a new Netflix vampire thriller titled Day Shift.
Jimmy O. Yang as Short Goon/Security Guard.
Actor Jimmy O. Yang is most well known for his role in Silicon Valley and recurring roles in Fresh Off the Boat and Space Force. He also played Bernard Tai in Crazy Rich Asians, a role he will reprise alongside Constance Wu as Rachel Chu in upcoming Crazy Rich Asians sequel films.
Is Jackie Chan in 'Wish Dragon?'
Sadly, Jackie Chan is not present in the American dub of Wish Dragon — but in the film's Mandarin dub, Jackie voices the dragon Long. Jackie also produced the film.
Many American youths will remember Jackie Chan from his animated series Jackie Chan Adventures, but he is also globally known for his incredible martial arts training and stunt work.
Other voice actors you might recognize in Wish Dragon include: Aaron Yoo as Pockets, Will Yun Lee as Mr. Wang, Bobby Lee as Tall Goon, Nico Santos as Buckley, Ronny Chieng as Pipa God, and Chris Appelhans as Hot Towel Waiter/Nomani Retailer.
Wish Dragon is now available for streaming on Netflix.