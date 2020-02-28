We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
li-shang-mulan-1582860159405.png
Source: youtube

Li Shang Will Be Absent From the Live-Action ‘Mulan’ and Here’s Why

By

Did you even have a pulse if your heart didn’t race when Li Shang sang those famous lines, “Let’s get down to business/to defeat the Huns”? The 1998 cartoon version of Mulan, while incredible in its own right, soared to the top of the Disney classics with the epic love story of Mulan and her commander, Li Shang

We watched as Mulan did everything to bring honor to her family and save her elderly father from going to war by dressing up as a man named Ping to take his place. As Shang and Mulan battled together, they slowly developed feelings for each other and ultimately fell in love -- like every Disney fairytale that fans live for.