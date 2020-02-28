Li Shang Will Be Absent From the Live-Action ‘Mulan’ and Here’s Why

Jason explained why the casting change occurred, saying, “I think particularly in the time of the #MeToo movement, having a commanding officer that is also the sexual love interest was very uncomfortable and we didn’t think it was appropriate.”

The removal of his character definitely changes the power dynamic that once existed in the 1998 version. However, many are saddened because the character of Shang brought so much to the Mulan storyline. Collider noted , “His character helped drive the story forward, pushing not only Mulan but the rest of his troops to be their best and rise to a massive challenge. We also saw the devastation of war through his experience of losing his father.”