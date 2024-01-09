Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Tate McRae May Not Have to Worry About Her "Exes" Anymore — Who Is She Dating Now? Tate McRae’s dating life has been the subject of many rumors since her breakup with hockey player Cole Sillinger. So who is she dating now? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 9 2024, Published 9:04 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If 2023 was anyone’s year, it was Tate McRae's. The Canadian singer rose from TikTok indie singer to a household name. With her quick singles releases and her 2023 album, Think Later, Tate is a force to be reckoned with. But her love life is an entirely different story.

Until early 2023, Tate was linked to NHL Columbus Blue Jackets player Cole Sillinger. But in May, Tate’s post in her “No Boyfriend, No Problem” t-shirt took over social media as people speculated about her love life. Now, there are rumors that she’s dating The Kid Laroi. So who is Tate McRae really dating?

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi’s Instagram posts started rumors that the two are dating.

In January 2024, Tate and The Kid Laroi both shared pictures of a gorgeous sunset from a yacht. The pics were clearly taken in the same place, which led to speculation that their vacation together could be a romantic one. Gossip account @Teatoktalk posted the side-by-side with the caption, “Looks like Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi either coincidentally were on two separate yachts that look exactly the same or they were on the same yacht together secretly … Are we here for this duo?!”

In Tate’s carousel summing up her vacation, she posted several pics with friends in Cabo, including the aforementioned sunset pic. She also shared a suggestive mirror selfie wearing a man’s shirt off her shoulders. The Kid even commented with the sunglasses emoji. This could just be friendly interaction and cool fashion, but Instagram sleuths found a picture of The Kid in the same shirt.

Even if they were on vacation together, and even if Tate wore The Kid’s shirt, they’ve been friends for ages according to Tate’s tater tot fans. In fact, Tate shared plenty of pics of her vacation with many friends present, so it seems more like a friendcation and less like a romantic getaway.

Laroi, Zack Bia, Olivia Rodrigo

& Tate McRae last night 🤠🖤 pic.twitter.com/GvU7M6jQq6 — The Kid LAROI Updates (@thekidlaroii) February 21, 2022

And there have been pics of and interactions between them for years. Neither Tate nor The Kid has confirmed or denied the rumors, so as of now, we have to operate on the fact that they’re probably not dating.

Tate McRae has also been linked to college football quarterback Sam Hartman.

In November 2023, rumors started spreading that Tate and Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman are dating. Anonymous sources have spread information that Tate was spotted on the Notre Dame campus. In addition, celebrity gossip account @deuxmoi has shared information that supports Tate and Sam’s alleged relationship.

“Don’t know how I ended up in this college football lore,” the blind submission said, “but Sam Hartman and his longtime gf are done. Unfollowed each other on socials and all posts are gone. Interesting timing with the Tate McRae rumors?”

To add fuel to the rumor mill, Tate and Sam started following each other on social media in mid-November. In September, Tate confirmed on Sirius XM that she was “single at the moment” but by November that could have easily changed!

