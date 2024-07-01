Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Stevie Nicks and Taylor Swift's Friendship Goes Further Back Than You Realize During her Dublin concert on June 30, 2024, Taylor Swift praised her friend, Stevie Nicks: "She's really helped me through so much over the years." By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 1 2024, Published 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

During her Dublin concert on Sunday, June 30, pop star Taylor Swift paid a heartfelt tribute to her close friend, music legend Stevie Nicks. "I've never played this song live at all, and the reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here, who is watching the show and has really been one of the reasons why I or any female artist gets to do what we do," Taylor said. "She paved the way for us."

Following her heartfelt tribute, the award-winning musician performed a medley of "Clara Bow," which references Stevie, and "The Lucky One." Ugh, how sweet is that?! Keep scrolling for more on their close bond and relationship.

Source: Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and Taylor Swift have a close relationship.

For those who may not know, Taylor's admiration for Stevie goes back much further than her recent mention of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman on her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department." They shared the stage at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010, performing "Today Was a Fairytale," "Rhiannon," and "You Belong With Me."

Later that year, Stevie expressed her admiration for Taylor in the TIME 100 issue, praising her unique innocence. She wrote, "It's an innocence that’s so special and so rare."

Source: Getty Images Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks perform during the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, 2010,

"This girl writes the songs that make the whole world sing, like Neil Diamond or Elton John," Stevie added. "She sings, she writes, she performs, she plays great guitar. Taylor can do ballads that could be considered pop or rock and then switch back into country."

Stevie also praised the billionaire's songwriting prowess, noting her ability to craft songs "for the universal woman and for the man who wants to know her." She continued, "The female rock 'n' roll-country-pop songwriter is back, and her name is Taylor Swift. And it's women like her who are going to save the music business."

Taylor's music helped Stevie grieve Christine McVie's death.

Just under a year following the death of her bandmate Christine McVie in November 2022, Stevie shared with fans that Taylor's hit song "You're on Your Own, Kid" played a massive role in her grieving process. "That is the sadness of how I feel," Stevie said on stage in Atlanta before revealing that she and Christine had never once argued in their over 40 years of friendship.

🔙| Stevie Nicks thanking Taylor in 2023 for writing “You're On Your Own, Kid” and saying it’s how she feels without Christine ❤️

pic.twitter.com/eGZHljrJRE — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 30, 2024

"When it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids," the "Edge of Seventeen" singer-songwriter told the crowd. "We always were, and now, I'm having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself."

Taylor name-drops Stevie in her hit song "Clara Bow."

When Taylor released "TTPD" in April, fans discovered a poem penned by Stevie Nicks included in the CD and vinyl editions. The excerpt was dedicated to "T and me…" "He was in love with her / Or at least she thought so / She was brokenhearted / Maybe he was too," the poem stated. "Neither of them knew / She was way too hot to handle / He was way too high to try / He couldn’t even see her."

Referring to a relationship that was "almost a tragedy," she added, "He really can't answer her / He's afraid of her / He's hiding from her / And he knows that he's hurting her."

🚨| Stevie Nicks recording Taylor Swift's entire speech about her before "Clara Bow" at yesterday's show! #DublinTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/TjdMbOpnSp — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 1, 2024

Only a few weeks after the album debuted, Stevie was seen sporting a "TTPD" bracelet at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in California. Then, on June 30, Stevie was seen enthusiastically supporting Taylor from the VIP tent at her third "Eras Tour" concert in Dublin. During the acoustic segment of the performance, Taylor performed "Clara Bow" live for the very first time.