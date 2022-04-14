It looks like "Stay" crooner The Kid Laroi didn’t actually want to stay — with manager Scooter Braun, that is. The Australian rapper, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, recently shared a TikTok that took a dig at the music executive.

Yikes! What did The Kid Laroi say in his video, and more importantly, what did Scooter do to him? Keep scrolling as we investigate.