Dua Lipa's Relationship History: A Look at the Singer's Love Life Dua Lipa has had some long-standing public relationships with other celebs. She started dating someone new in 2024.

By 2024, award-winning singer Dua Lipa has had more than a decade of success within the music industry. Though she debuted as a musician in 2013, she rose to fame in 2017 with her debut album that features hits like "Be the One,", "IDGAF," and "New Rules." She has since become the recipient of numerous Grammy Awards and several accolades in British music ceremonies. She has also been featured in films like Barbie and Argylle and even hosted Saturday Night Live.

Dua continues to soar throughout her career, but the attention placed on her over the past few years has led many to wonder about her relationship history. Interestingly enough, she's been seen dating a few different guys both before and after hitting it big. Some have gone the distance while others seem like short-lived flings, and there have even been some heavy dating rumors linking her and one prominent comedic news anchor. Here's what we know about who Dua Lipa has dated in the past and present.

Isaac Carew

Source: Getty Images Isaac Carew and Dua Lipa

Sometime before Dua Lipa became ... Dua Lipa, she was dating Isaac Carew, a professional chef with over 420,000 followers on Instagram. They were with each other sporadically between 2013 and 2019. Issac was even exposed for infidelity during their romance, though they patched things up at a point. Nevertheless, they ended things more definitively once she finally hit her stride.

Paul Klein

In 2017, Dua Lipa went out with fellow musician Paul Klein, lead singer of a band called LANY. Reportedly, Paul felt a deep connection with her and wasn't shy about how heartbroken he was after they split. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Paul admitted, "I never felt a pain like that. I'm not trying to be dramatic here. I think that was the first time I've ever been in love."

Anwar Hadid

Source: Getty Images

One of Dua's most prominent relationships was with Anwar Hadid, brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. The two of them — who started dating in 2019 — were very close, thanks in no small part to their proximity to each other during the COVID-19 global quarantine. By 2021, however, they were already splitting up. Years later, Anwar would reveal that the breakup wasn't exactly mutual. When she went public with her new boyfriend Romain (more on him in a moment) in 2023, Page Six reported that Anwar not-so-vague posted about his disdain toward her relationship status at the time. The post has since been deleted.

Trevor Noah, then Jack Harlow (both rumored)

In 2022, Dua reportedly got close with Daily Show host Trevor Noah after being spotted having dinner — and sharing a kiss — with him in September of that year. But according to reports, sources claimed that the pair were simply friends. Dua, who also said around that time that she was single and in her "selfish" phase, was then reportedly seen hanging out with Jack Harlow in November 2022.

Romain Gavras

Dua went on to date French director Romain Gavras, who has worked on several French films and music videos. He even dated Rita Ora between 2020 and 2021. Both of his relationships with prominent English pop stars ended similarly, with he and Dua Lipa having dated and split in 2023.

Callum Turner

