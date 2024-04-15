Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jewel's Relationship History Includes Musicians, Actors, and More Romantic Interests Who did Jewel write, "If you were flame, I'd allow myself to be consumed completely," about? By Alex West Apr. 15 2024, Published 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Jewel Kilcher, who is more commonly known as just Jewel, is a staple in pop culture history as she is known as a '90s music queen. As such, her relationship has always been something of a public spectacle.

Tabloids famously tried to dig into her relationships and learn more about her potential boyfriends, so we have a decent understanding of her romantic past. It looks like she might be finding love again now, too.

Sean Penn

It wasn't a long relationship, but it was certainly high profile. Jewel and Sean Penn met after she performed on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. At first, their relationship was purely professional.

Sean asked Jewel to pen a song for The Crossing Guard, which she did. “We spoke on the phone a lot and he was a fantastic flirt, and I did not mind one bit,” Jewel wrote in her memoir. “But I was no fool and knew I was most likely a trifle to him. I intended to give him no such conquest. I put that man through his paces and he took it in stride. He began to court me in earnest, following me around on tour, acting as my de facto roadie.”

Ty Murray

Jewel is very open about her relationship history, even divulging her own blog. She met Ty Murray in 1999 and their relationship went steady, leading to their 2008 marriage. They even had son together in 2011.

However, the singer got real about their divorce. "Ty and I have always tried to live the most authentic life possible, and we wanted our separation as husband and wife to be nothing less loving than the way we came together," she wrote in July 2014.

"For some time we have been engaged in a private and difficult, but thoughtful and tender undoing of ourselves. Allowing ourselves the time and space to redefine what we are to each other with love rather than malice," she shared.

"I do feel like we are friends," Ty told PEOPLE in Oct. 2014. "That’s really important to me on a lot of levels. We’re all in a really good spot and we’re all getting all our needs met.”

Charlie Whitehurst

Jewel didn't move on from Ty too quickly. It took about two years for her to solidly be linked to someone else. She and Charlie Whitehurst made a move as a couple at the 2017 Pro Bowl. However, it didn't end up being super serious since they split the next year.

Kevin Costner

Relationship speculation brewed between Jewel and Kevin Costner in December 2023 when the pair were seen on a vacation together, with a source telling Us Weekly that their relationship was growing "organically."

“There’s no pressure of expectation here,” the insider said. “Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he’s found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special.”