Amid Plastic Surgery Speculations and Trouble With the IRS — Lil' Kim Is Still the Queen B

Long before Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, there was another female force to be reckoned with in the rap game. 2023 marks 50 years of hip-hop and almost 30 years since Kim dropped her debut album, Hard Core. The “Crush on You” rapper was first discovered by Biggie, but she’s still making headlines long after his death. Because Lil' Kim has been a staple on our playlists since forever, the people deserve to know what she’s up to now. Read on for an update!

Lil' Kim was the queen of the 90s — but where is she now?

After Hard Core, Lil' Kim released four more solo albums — The Notorious K.I.M (2000), La Bella Mafia (2003), The Naked Truth (2005), and 9 in 2019. Although you may not see her in the spotlight so much these days, our good sis is still out here thriving.

She welcomed her first and only child — a daughter named Royal Reign Jones Neil — with her longtime partner Jeremy Neil (better known as Mr. Papers) in 2014. In June of 2023, Lil' Kim shared pictures from her daughter’s 8th birthday party and the two were all smiles.

Speculations about Lil' Kim’s history of plastic surgery resurfaced after a viral photoshoot.

In addition to rare glimpses at her home life, Lil' Kim also keeps her 3.3 million+ followers up to date on her career on Instagram. In late 2023, the rapper even shared a peek of her memoir. What she hasn’t shared, however, are photos from her cover shoot with Ebony magazine. In them, Kim was unrecognizable.

After the story went live, commenters came for Ebony. While she said the photographer, Keith Major, was at fault, Keith said it was Kim who insisted on the heavy edits. But according to reports, Kim might have bigger problems.

Wait, Lil' Kim went to jail and owes how much to the IRS?