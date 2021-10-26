How Much Is Musician Jewel Worth Today?

Known for her soulful lyrics, voice, and guitar playing, singer Jewel Kilcher has continued to perform since her first album released in 1995. The artist, who is known simply as “Jewel” to fans, received multiple accolades in the music world. She is also an actor, author, and philanthropist. What is Jewel’s net worth today?

Jewel is the stage name of Jewel Kilcher, who rose to fame in the mid-1990s with her debut album Pieces of You. That was one of the best-selling first albums and was certified 12 times platinum in the United States. Her career since then has included more studio albums, a Super Bowl national anthem performance, publishing several books and appearing in a variety of acting roles.

Jewel has spoken publicly about the struggles she faced as a teenager in Alaska, when she experienced periods of homelessness . For instance, at the 2017 SALT Conference in Las Vegas, she shared that while she was homeless, “People treated me like I was contagious.”

Jewel has documented her life in detail in her memoir Never Broken, which was published in 2015. In her early childhood, Jewel was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She eventually received a partial scholarship to study at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan.

Jewel’s musical career started in San Diego, Calif.

Like many famous musicians, Jewel grew up creating and playing music, and was “discovered” at the age of 19 while playing in a San Diego coffee shop. She apparently dealt with a lot of fear when signing her first record contract, but released her debut album Pieces of You in 1995.

Although Pieces of You initially didn’t take off, a 1997 tour with Bob Dylan brought the artist greater exposure and the album soon reached No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Her singles “Who Will Save Your Soul,” “Foolish Games,” and “You Were Meant For Me” brought her popularity and critical acclaim. As of 2010, that debut album had sold 7.3 million copies in the U.S. and was certified a 12-time Platinum album.

