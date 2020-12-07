Here’s What You Need to Know About Atz Kilcher’s Ex-Wife on 'Alaska: The Last Frontier'

The Discovery series Alaska: The Last Frontier follows Atz Kilcher Sr. and family as they navigate daily life outside of Homer. Atz and his ex-wife Lenedra Carroll have three children together — Shane Kilcher, Atz Lee Kilcher , and Jewel Kilcher. So, what happened to Atz’s former wife?

She previously released two albums with then-husband Atz and then released two solo albums in 2007 (Beyond Words) and 2009 (Daybreak Song).

Lenedra and Atz initially married in the late '60s before ultimately divorcing two decades later. The mother of singer/songwriter Jewel used to be a musician herself.

The Alaskan-born native is also an author and penned a memoir titled, The Architecture of All Abundance: Seven Foundations of Prosperity, which details her life navigating the entertainment industry, managing her daughter’s budding career, and personal issues, such as former health problems.

She captioned the picture of her husband: “Enjoying as much local cuisine here in Boston as we can fit in. Great coffee, real pizza, and chowder and lobster rolls.”

According to Bonnie’s Instagram, the two are very much still together and in love. The couple have been traveling together, and were most recently in Boston.

Is Jewel on Alaska: The Last Frontier?

Sorry for '90s Jewel fans, but the popular soul singer is not a series regular on Alaska: The Last Frontier. However, in 2016, Jewel returned to her family’s homestead after nearly seven years away, which aired in three episodes.

At the time, the singer expressed her excitement to return to her hometown, telling Nash Country Daily, 'Oh my gosh, I was overjoyed to get to go back, but having a son [Kase, 7], I didn’t want to take him up there until he was old enough to remember it.''

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

She continued: "I was really happy to take him up there and show him where I’m from. I’ve always been homesick for Alaska. I think how I was raised made me the kind of person I am and allowed me to stay grounded. I was raised knowing it was not money or material things that make us happy, it’s what kind of humans we are. Striving every day to be a good human was important to me. I was happy to try to share the land and nature and that type of lifestyle with my son."

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, the Grammy-nominated singer, her father, and brothers, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher, went on the road for the singer’s second annual Handmade Holiday Tour. The singer revealed in an interview with Wichita 89.1 Radio why she loves performing with her family.

"We all get to live on a bus together and do what we grew up doing, which is hand-making gifts for one another and singing. My son gets to see that tradition in our lives. I think, around the holidays, it's really important to create a connection,” she said, adding, “For me, that handmade aspect is really important."