Howard Stern May Be a Former Shock Jock, but Would You Be Shocked to Learn He's Also a Dad? Howard Stern has been a polarizing media figure for nearly four decades but he has a far more important job. Let's get to know Howard Stern's kids. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 8 2024, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

Former terrestrial radio personality and current interview darling Howard Stern is not without controversy. It took him years to build a reputation that was propped up by misogyny, crass, and a complete lack of self-reflection. However, those days are long gone. His show on SiriusXM is more thoughtful, which he attributed to therapy and his second wife in a profile done by The New York Times in July 2016. He claimed the conversations he has now couldn't possibly happen 20 years ago.

Before Howard found better living through mental health and a new partner, he was married for 21 years to a woman he met at Boston University through a mutual friend. They would go on to have three daughters who Howard described as "great kids" to Rolling Stone. Let's get to know Howard Stern's kids.

Source: Getty Images Howard Stern and wife Beth Stern

Howard Stern has three kids from his first marriage.

According to People, Howard's first daughter Emily Beth was born in 1983. Unlike her famous father, Emily never had any intention of seeking out attention. Per a profile in the Jewish Journal in September 2008, her "interests lie in her spiritual and artistic endeavors." Growing up she was never expressly told she couldn't listen to her father's show but rather was repeatedly warned he was using a persona. Per her author bio in the Jewish Journal, Emily is the Spiritual Leader of Kol HaLev Synagogue in Maryland and is studying to be a Rabbi.

Howard's second daughter, Debra Jennifer Stern, has largely remained out of the public eye. She was born in 1986 and lives in the San Francisco area where she "works at the school systems," said Howard to Rolling Stone. Debra lives with her husband Colin Christy, a furniture designer whose creations are rooted in his Japanese background.

While Emily and Debra are relatively close in age, Howard's third daughter Ashley Jade Stern was born in 1993 a full seven years after his middle child and 13 years after his first. If the occasional photo on Getty is to be believed, Ashley and Howard's second wife Beth get along extremely well. In June 2023, Ashley married Adam Weinstein, the "director of business development at Manhattan Motorcars," per The Things. Howard was very emotional while discussing the wedding of his youngest, who is a nurse practitioner.

Source: Getty Images Howard Stern with daughters Emily Stern (in 2007) and Ashley Stern (in 2013)

Howard Stern was once on the receiving end of sexist comments, kind of.

In what can only be described as schadenfreude, Howard was finally on the other side of the nasty comments coin in September 2023. His then pal Bill Maher was inexplicably and confusingly complaining about the fact that Howard frequently speaks about how much he loves his wife Beth. Strangely, this was while Bill was in conversation with John Lennon's son Julian Lennon.

Apparently Bill was angry about the fact that Howard allegedly makes him feel "immoral" for having never "settled down." Bill was attempting to suggest that it's somewhat cruel of Howard to go on and on about his second wife when his first wife Allison exists in the world. Howard fired back by calling Bill sexist for suggesting that his ex-wife was somewhere pining away for him.