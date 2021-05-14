Bill Maher Has Accrued Quite an Eclectic List of Ex-Girlfriends Over the Years

Bill has consistently dated around for a large majority of his career. He's been rumored to have dated or linked to the likes of Tracy Richman, Adrienne Barbeau, Heather Hunter, Amber Lee Smith, Arianna Huffington, Karin Taylor Brook Lee, Vanessa Kay, Aiko Tanaka, Bai Ling, Kaya Jones, Rochelle Loewen, Thora Birch , and Ann Coulter .

Clearly, Bill has been with women from a variety of backgrounds in entertainment and fame in general. However, it seems as though he may have finally found his person in Anjulie, although he may be reluctant to admit it or actually settle down for real. Only time will tell how their relationship continues to develop if it does at all.