Dr. Fauci Actually Earns a Higher Salary Than the President

But there are some government positions that pay handsomely, and Dr. Fauci's been able to amass an impressive net worth from having such a position.

If you're trying to make the big bucks, then there probably aren't going to be many people who'll advise you to work for the government. You've got lame dress codes, tons of drug tests, and salaries that aren't known to exactly excite those who sign on. The trade-off is that the jobs are relatively secure and you get great benefits.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Fauci currently stands at somewhere in the $3 million to $10 million dollar range. While this is a huge disparity, it's difficult to know about private holdings and investments he's made over the years with the money he's earned as being Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

What is Dr. Fauci's salary? He actually earns more than the President of the United States.

If there's one thing that movies and tons of suppressed media stories have taught us, it's that if a politician is rich, it's most likely a direct result of them abusing their positions of power for monetary gain. But it's not crazy to think that Dr. Fauci was able to become a millionaire because he currently earns an annual salary of $434,312.

That's one more fully-loaded Kia Sorento than what the President gets every year ($400,000). However, it's worth mentioning that Fauci has been employed by the National Institute of Health since 1968 immediately after graduating from Cornell and completing his medical residency. He then transitioned to working with the NIAID, and in 1984, he became the agency's director. It's a position he's held onto ever since.

Like anyone who's worked a position for a long-time Dr. Fauci was given merit/salary increases over the years. In 2019, his annual salary was reportedly $417,608, which is still more than the $400,000 that the President is awarded for their job as Commander-in-Chief.

Interestingly enough, Dr. Fauci has been offered the position as Director of the NIH several times, but each and every time he's turned it down. That distinction currently belongs to Francis Collins, who is Dr. Fauci's direct superior. At Fauci's current salary rate, if he stays in his position throughout all of Joe Biden's presidency he will earn over $1.7 million, but that's not his only source of income.

In fact, Dr. Fauci's been working with McGraw Hill since 1983 as an editor, which has helped him nab royalties ranging from $100,000 to $1 million in that time. Divvied up over several decades, that's not a crazy amount, but it's still pretty darn good.

