Logo
Home > News
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Source: Getty

Dr. Fauci Actually Earns a Higher Salary Than the President

By

May. 10 2021, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

If you're trying to make the big bucks, then there probably aren't going to be many people who'll advise you to work for the government. You've got lame dress codes, tons of drug tests, and salaries that aren't known to exactly excite those who sign on. The trade-off is that the jobs are relatively secure and you get great benefits.

But there are some government positions that pay handsomely, and Dr. Fauci's been able to amass an impressive net worth from having such a position.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Dr. Fauci's net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Fauci currently stands at somewhere in the $3 million to $10 million dollar range. While this is a huge disparity, it's difficult to know about private holdings and investments he's made over the years with the money he's earned as being Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci
Source: Getty
Article continues below advertisement

What is Dr. Fauci's salary? He actually earns more than the President of the United States.

If there's one thing that movies and tons of suppressed media stories have taught us, it's that if a politician is rich, it's most likely a direct result of them abusing their positions of power for monetary gain. But it's not crazy to think that Dr. Fauci was able to become a millionaire because he currently earns an annual salary of $434,312.

That's one more fully-loaded Kia Sorento than what the President gets every year ($400,000). However, it's worth mentioning that Fauci has been employed by the National Institute of Health since 1968 immediately after graduating from Cornell and completing his medical residency.

He then transitioned to working with the NIAID, and in 1984, he became the agency's director. It's a position he's held onto ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

Like anyone who's worked a position for a long-time Dr. Fauci was given merit/salary increases over the years. In 2019, his annual salary was reportedly $417,608, which is still more than the $400,000 that the President is awarded for their job as Commander-in-Chief.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly enough, Dr. Fauci has been offered the position as Director of the NIH several times, but each and every time he's turned it down. That distinction currently belongs to Francis Collins, who is Dr. Fauci's direct superior.

At Fauci's current salary rate, if he stays in his position throughout all of Joe Biden's presidency he will earn over $1.7 million, but that's not his only source of income.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, Dr. Fauci's been working with McGraw Hill since 1983 as an editor, which has helped him nab royalties ranging from $100,000 to $1 million in that time.

Divvied up over several decades, that's not a crazy amount, but it's still pretty darn good.

Article continues below advertisement

He's also penned several pieces of medical writing for Harrison's covering a wide range of medical topics. As these are educational texts, they sell for a big chunk of change: $80 a pop or so. And while they're probably not flying off the shelves at the rate of One Piece manga, he's probably managed to supplement his income with that side hustle, too.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Dr. Fauci Is Finally Testifying Before the Senate About COVID-19

Dr. Fauci Is the Federal Government's Top-Paid Employee, With Good Reason

16 Fauci Facepalm Memes Almost as Funny as Trump's "Deep State Department" Taunt

More From Distractify

  • Long March 5B
    News
    No Injuries Were Reported After Chinese Rocket Came Crashing Down to Earth
  • Elon Musk on 'Saturday Night Live'
    News
    Elon Musk Revealed His Asperger’s Diagnosis on ‘Saturday Night Live'
  • Don Spirit
    News
    TikTokkers Have Latched Onto a Tragic 2014 Murder-Suicide
  • Seth and Jake Ehlinger
    Sports
    Jake Ehlinger, Brother to Colts' Player Sam Ehlinger, Found Dead
  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.