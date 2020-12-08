Ann Coulter Has Good Times, Not Romance, With ‘Good Times’ Star Jimmie Walker

Prolific TV producer Norman Lear added fuel to the fire in 2017. “I love him; he’s a wonderful guy,” Norman said of Jimmie in an Entertainment Weekly interview at the time. “But I’ll tell you something about him that’ll astound you: He dates Ann Coulter.”

A few days later, however, the Resistance Is Futile: How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind author shot down the speculation. “This rumor spreads every now and then, but it’s never been true,” she told Page Six . “We’re great friends. He’s hilarious and a Republican. Now, that’s news!”