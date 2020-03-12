Laura Ingraham's Dating History Features Quite a Few Prominent Men

In 2014, when Dinesh was sentenced for campaign finance fraud, Laura came to his defense by writing a letter to the judge who was overseeing his case.

She wrote: "Dinesh is simply one of the finest human beings I have ever met. His generosity of spirit, philanthropy, keen sense of compassion and devotion to country are what I hope my own children exhibit when they mature into adults."

It's easy to see why these two almost tied the knot, but it's unclear why they broke up.