Howard Stern Opens up About the Experience of Losing His Father, Ben Stern

As Howard explained, he is a keen photographer — and he often uses pictures as the point of reference for his paintings.

"Next up: Corwith Barns. I’ve done a bunch of smaller paintings of the barns but this one is a larger size," Howard said. "The barns are no longer there but I photographed them many times, and I’m doing a big painting that hopefully captures every broken board on that fading structure. I lost my father recently, he was 99 years old."