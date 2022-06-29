Howard Stern Said He'd Run for President in 2024, but What Are His Political Views?

If there's one thing that listeners know, it's that Howard maintains a particular disdain for former President Donald Trump. During another live appearance in 2020, per NY Daily News, Howard said, "I’ve got news for you. I’m probably a Republican if you really think about a lot of my issues that I believe in. But the thing that I see in the White House does not resemble anything I ever thought of as Republican and I’ve been around a long time. ... This is something I don’t recognize."