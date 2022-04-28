Are Johnny Depp and Howard Stern Feuding? An ExplanationBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 28 2022, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Is there bad blood between Johnny Depp and Howard Stern right now? Thanks to the publicity of Johnny’s 2022 defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, a feud between him and Howard might be coming to light.
Johnny’s trial with Amber has created a lot of contention in Hollywood, as famous people feel the need to take sides. Here are the details of what’s going on between Johnny and Howard.
Here’s an explanation of Johnny Depp and Howard Stern's feud.
It seems like everyone has an opinion about what's going on between Johnny and Amber right now. They have the most high-profile case of the year. And Howard Stern doesn’t seem to be too happy with Johnny right now.
During his radio show, via Mediaite, Howard said, "The reason he wanted that, he wanted it televised, is that’s what narcissists do. They think they can talk their way out of anything." He further explained why he deeply believes Johnny is a “huge narcissist." He said, “What I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”
Howard had even more to say about the case. He stated, “I’ll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial. If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”
Howard’s main issue with Johnny seems to be the assumption that Johnny chose to televise this to "put on a show." As of right now, Johnny hasn’t responded to any of Howard’s remarks.
Has Johnny Depp ever been interviewed on Howard Stern's radio show?
There is no real history of friendship to be analyzed between Johnny and Howard. In fact, Johnny has never even been interviewed by Howard on his hugely popular radio show. The Howard Stern Show has been active since the 1970s and continues to maintain a dedicated following.
Howard interviews celebrities, athletes, politicians, and other individuals of interest in each episode. Johnny has never been part of the show as a guest though — and at this point, he most likely never will.
Is Howard Stern taking Amber Heard's side?
Howard hasn’t outright stated that he’s taking Amber's side, but the fact that he’s vehemently speaking out against Johnny certainly makes a statement of its own. He’s accusing Johnny of “overacting" and being a “narcissist,” which means he’s definitely not on Johnny’s side.
Other celebs that have seemingly taken sides between Johnny and Amber include Elon Musk, James Franco, Ellen Barkin, and Paul Bettany. These four famous people have been invited to testify as character witnesses in the trial. Elon, James, and Ellen are testifying on Amber’s behalf and Paul Bettany is speaking on Johnny’s behalf.