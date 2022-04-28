Here’s an explanation of Johnny Depp and Howard Stern's feud.

During his radio show, via Mediaite, Howard said, "The reason he wanted that, he wanted it televised, is that’s what narcissists do. They think they can talk their way out of anything." He further explained why he deeply believes Johnny is a “huge narcissist." He said, “What I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”