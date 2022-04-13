Who Are the Celebrity Witnesses in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Trial?By Stephanie Harper
Apr. 13 2022, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
There’s a lot to consider in a high-profile trial like the one between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The former couple is in the midst of pursuing defamation lawsuits against each other –– for millions of dollars.
It’s quite obvious they aren’t on good terms in 2022! In order to defend themselves in court, they both have invited people close to them to speak up in court on their behalf. These are some of the celebrity witnesses who are involved in the case, according to TMZ.
James Franco is a witness for Amber Heard.
It looks like James Franco will be stepping up to speak about Amber in court. He cultivated a friendship with her when they were in Pineapple Express together. The 2008 movie was one of the earliest projects of her career. According to People, Amber confided in James after an alleged physical altercation with Johnny about the facial bruising she had.
This isn’t the first time James has appeared in court. He dealt with a few legal troubles himself in 2021. According to USA Today, he agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a sexual misconduct lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed against him by some of his former acting students. They attended his Los Angeles acting school where they were apparently told to engage in exploitive scenes on camera.
Elon Musk is a witness for Amber Heard.
When most people think of Elon Musk, they think of the Tesla CEO and billionaire. From Amber's perspective, he’s a good friend she can trust to testify on her behalf. The reason Elon has been dragged into the case in the first place is that Johnny accused him of having an affair with Amber back in 2020. The accusation was enough to make major headlines at the time. It was never actually confirmed though.
Ellen Barkin is a witness for Amber Heard.
TV lovers likely recognize Ellen Barkin from her hardcore role as the cutthroat matriarch in Animal Kingdom. It turns out Ellen is also a good friend to Amber. She’s another star who will be speaking up on Amber‘s behalf in court.
Paul Bettany is a witness for Johnny Depp.
The actor who plays Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Paul Bettany. He’ll be speaking in court on behalf of Johnny. The two actors have starred in a handful of movies together including The Tourist in 2010, Transcendence in 2014, and Mortdecai in 2015. After working on so many projects together, it’s obvious that a friendship between the two men developed.
Back in 2016, Paul tweeted, “Known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever known. Just saying.” His decision to support Johnny through this entire ordeal speaks volumes about their friendship.