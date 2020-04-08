Amber Heard's Drama With Johnny Depp Rages on — but Who Is She Dating Now?

When Amber Heard and Johnny Depp married in 2015, many were shocked. After all, Johnny had been in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Paradis for 14 years, which resulted in two kids, and the two never tied the knot. But, the couple announced their intention to divorce after two years of marriage in 2017, and it would prove to be only the beginning of their drama.

In the years since their split, Amber has accused Johnny of domestic abuse, and he has alleged that she made the story up for financial gain. While their divorce battle seemed to come to an ugly conclusion with a $7 million settlement to Amber in 2017, more information about the months leading up to their split began circulating on April 7, 2020.

In a video released by The Daily Mail that originally came from court evidence, Johnny and Amber can be heard having a confrontation in March of 2015 that resulted in the actor's finger getting severed. While Amber alleged during their divorce that Johnny had cut his own finger during a fit of rage, Johnny can be heard in the video saying that Amber cut his finger with shards from a vodka bottle.

Though there's been a resurgence of attention toward Amber and Johnny's tumultuous relationship, the actress has moved on from her ex-husband. After dating billionaire engineer Elon Musk for a year beginning in 2016 and then being linked to It: Chapter 2 director Andy Muschietti, she has since moved on with a cinematographer. Who is Amber Heard dating? Read on to find out all the details about her girlfriend, and for her comments on her sexuality.

Who is Amber Heard dating? After Amber's split from Elon Musk in 2017, her dating life remained fairly under the radar, save for the (unconfirmed) speculation that she was dating Andy Muschietti. But, in January of 2020, the actress was seen kissing a mystery woman outside of a hotel in Palm Springs, Calif. The pair was next seen together at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 18. Before long, it was reported that Amber's girlfriend was set decorator and cinematographer Bianca Butti. Source: Instagram According to Bianca's IMDb page, she's worked as a cinematographer for 10 episodes of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2013, the romance film Hank and Asha, and the 2018 series Kill Rob Bailey, among other credits which mainly include shorts. Bianca worked in the camera operator department on Love and Hip Hop: New York and Chrissy & Mr. Jones. The 38-year-old is also a two-time breast cancer survivor. It's unclear as to when Bianca and Amber began dating.