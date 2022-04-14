Since then, the Aquaman actress has shared a few photos of her daughter, including a recent photo celebrating Oonagh's first birthday in April 2022.

At the time Oonagh was born, Amber was said to be in a relationship with cinematographer Bianca Butti, whom she had reportedly begun dating in January 2020. The pair split in December 2021.

Page Six reported via a source close to actress that Amber is the sole legal parent of Oonagh.