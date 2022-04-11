The trial between Johnny and Amber will be airing live on Court TV. A team of on-air anchors and correspondents will be involved throughout the high-profile case. Some of those individuals include Ted Rowlands, Julie Grant, Michael Ayala, Ashley Willcott, and Vinnie Politan.

Court TV's official website is your best bet if you’re hoping to live stream the trial online. The trial is available for streaming Monday, April 11, 2022.