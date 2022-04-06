Will Johnny Depp Be in 'Fantastic Beasts 4'? Here's What We Know

Warner Bros. originally asked Johnny to resign from the role in 2020, following the news that he had lost a libel case against The Sun for calling him a "wife beater."

As The CineTalk notes, considering the big backlash from fans over his firing, it's possible he might be rehired to star in the fourth Fantastic Beasts movie. Fans even created a petition in 2020 urging Warner Bros. to bring Johnny back into the franchise.