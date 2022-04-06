Will Johnny Depp Be in 'Fantastic Beasts 4'? Here's What We Know

Will Johnny Depp Be in 'Fantastic Beasts 4'? Here's What We KnowBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 6 2022, Published 6:58 p.m. ET
Diehard fans of J. K. Rowling's work are excited for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. It’s the third movie in the franchise and it’s set to be released on April 6, 2022. Audiences who loved Johnny Depp's work in the first two films have been openly angry about the fact that he wasn’t included in the third movie.
Johnny's very messy public divorce from Amber Heard led to a lot of negative press in the media. Will he be part of Fantastic Beasts 4? Here’s what we know as of now.
Will Johnny Depp be in 'Fantastic Beasts 4'?
Warner Bros. originally asked Johnny to resign from the role in 2020, following the news that he had lost a libel case against The Sun for calling him a "wife beater."
As The CineTalk notes, considering the big backlash from fans over his firing, it's possible he might be rehired to star in the fourth Fantastic Beasts movie. Fans even created a petition in 2020 urging Warner Bros. to bring Johnny back into the franchise.
Johnny resigned from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, even though he was set to reprise his role. Several celebrities came forward speaking positively about Johnny and taking a stand for him, but their uplifting statements about the actor apparently weren't enough to get him rehired at the time.
There was also a lot more outrage surrounding the situation from fans who felt that Amber didn’t deal with any repercussions whatsoever. Fans pointed out that Amber wasn't asked to resign from the Aquaman franchise, despite the fact that fans were urging creators to replace her with someone else.
The Change.org petition to get Johnny rehired into Fantastic Beasts now has over 268,000 signatures from people who would like to see him take back the role of Grindelwald. The comment section of the Change.org petition says it all. One individual name Sherry Dennis wrote, “I’ve seen the first two Fantastic Beasts and will not watch the third."
She continued, "Warner Bros. doesn’t care that an innocent man has been falsely accused of a crime and has evidence to prove his innocence." Another person named Rob Erto wrote, “What an injustice. WB made an awful decision…”
As of now, the decision as to whether Warner Bros. will rehire Johnny for future Fantastic Beasts movies hasn’t publicly been made.
Is Johnny Depp keeping busy with any other projects outside of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise?
There is good news for fans of Johnny's. He’s not letting the Fantastic Beasts situation slow him down from his career as an actor. According to Indie Wire, he’s slated to play King Louis XV in an upcoming historical movie.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premieres on April 6, 2022.