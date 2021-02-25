In a Major Plot Twist, Amber Heard Could Be Facing Jail Time

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court drama made a major plot twist when Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. He not only claimed that she lied in court, but also that she was abusive toward him. However, the actors will need to wait even longer to get an official court ruling. If the court rules in Johnny Depp’s favor, Amber Heard could be facing up to three years of jail time .

The possibility of Amber Heard going to jail already has fans asking who would replace her in Aquaman 2. And even if she doesn’t get sentenced to jail time, based on the information that Johnny Depp has already released to the public, many fans have petitioned for Amber Heard to be replaced in Aquaman 2 regardless. Rumors have even started swirling that Emilia Clarke would be her replacement.

Since then, Johnny Depp has fought back against every bad word against him with libel and defamation lawsuits, so far against The Sun (which he lost), and against Amber Heard, which has not yet been seen in court. According to Deadline , the latest update is that their court date is once again pushed back to at least April 11, 2022. If Amber Heard loses, she could face jail time for tampering with evidence.

She stated, “Throughout the day of December 16, 2015, I could see clearly that Amber Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body.”

Basically, Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp had physically and emotionally abused her. Their original court drama in 2015 resulted in a restraining order against Johnny Depp, but that’s also where the blurry lines began. Johnny claims that Amber had faked her black eye seen at the court, and Amber Heard’s stylist corroborated this.

Will Emilia Clarke actually be replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2'?

Even though it’s possible Johnny Depp could win his upcoming lawsuit in the coming years, there’s no confirming whether or not Amber Heard will face jail time. Regardless, this puts Warner Bros. in a tough spot. Even though fans had petitioned for Warner Bros. to force Amber Heard’s resignation from Aquaman 2 , she is still a domestic abuse victim, so they did not want to make any wrong decisions here.

However, in December 2020, a lifestyle article in Forbes about Emilia Clarke’s home let the cat out of the bag that Emilia Clarke had signed on to replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2. However, the author of the article focuses on real estate, not entertainment, and no other reliable entertainment sources have corroborated this.

Article continues below advertisement

Amber Heard has also allegedly been hired as Mera in an upcoming Justice League flick. Plus, a We Got This Covered source claims that there is no basis in truth to the rumor that Emilia Clarke will be replacing Amber Heard, although it is true that another lead female has been cast in Aquaman 2, which will surely cut down on Amber Heard's screen time.

Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the toxic former couple’s back and forth court proceedings, it looks like for now, Johnny Depp will remain blacklisted from the industry, and Amber Heard will continue on in the Aquaman franchise. And with the newest developments, nothing will likely change until their next court date, which may not be for at least a year.