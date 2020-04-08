Johnny Depp's Finger Was Severed After Alleged Fight With Ex Amber Heard

In a recently released video obtained by the Daily Mail , the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's personal doctor is recorded trying to find Johnny's finger after an alleged fight between the ex-couple resulted in his finger being severed.

Johnny Depp's messy divorce from Amber Heard continues to make headlines as the actors have been embroiled in legal suits after both parties claimed they were victims of domestic abuse .

Is Johnny Depp missing a finger?

The Daily Mail obtained the actor's 2018 deposition from a lawsuit that he filed against his ex-wife. In the video, Johnny recalls a March 2015 fight that left the 56-year-old with his finger severed. Johnny claimed Amber threw a bottle of vodka at his hand, which resulted in the glass slicing the tip of his finger off.

Source: Getty

"The first bottle went whoosh just past my ear,” he explained in the video. "And the second one was a larger bottle and she threw it from about this distance and it smashed into the bar, which, this finger who I now call 'Little Richard,' was, the tip of the finger was severed and all the bone in here was completely shattered."

He continued: “I was trying to get the finger back, you know ... And then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to.” In an audio clip, which was also released by the outlet, Johnny's personal doctor and nurse were called to the home locate his finger and reattach it.

"I can't find the fingertip, I can't find the finger," David Kipper is heard saying in the video. Nurse Debbie Lloyd sounded franticly saying: "Look at all this awful blood. Holy f--k. Wow, wow, wow." The two continued to look for the finger tip and searched through the house and garbage bins; it was eventually found in the sink by a member of Johnny's security team.

Source: Getty

While his finger was salvaged, it was not without complications. "I ended up with MRSA twice, so it was very complicated," the actor said in the video. Though Johnny claimed his ex-wife hurled glass bottles at him, which resulted in the in gnarly injury, Amber told a different story.

The Aquaman actor said in her own deposition that the fight started because her then-husband was on a drug induced bender of MDMA/ecstasy (via Page Six). She claimed that he became angered and accused the actor of sleeping with her former co-star Billy Bob Thornton. Amber continued her statement by claiming Johnny got physical with her, which included being slapped, choked, and cut by broken glass.

Source: Getty

"[Johnny continued] to hit me with the back of one closed hand, and slamming a hard plastic phone against a wall with his other until it was smashed into smithereens," Amber said. "While he was smashing the phone, Johnny severely injured his finger, cutting off the tip of it. … Once I was able to get away, I barricaded myself in an upstairs bedroom." Amber then revealed that Johnny wrote "Billy Bob" and "Easy Amber" on the walls with a mixture of blood and paint.