Is Katherine Waterston in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'? The Trailer Is Confusing Fans

Is Katherine Waterston in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'? The Trailer Is Confusing FansBy Stephanie Harper
Dec. 13 2021, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Familiar faces like Albus Dumbledore and Newt Scamander were included in the initial trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, but the character Porpentina Goldstein, played by Katherine Waterston, was noticeably missing. Because of this, there’s been widespread confusion about whether or not Katherine is going to be in the new movie.
Porpentina, aka Tina, is a pivotal character in the franchise, which means not having her in the third film would be potentially detrimental to the storyline. Here’s what fans of the Fantastic Beasts movies should know.
Is Katherine Waterston in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'?
Fortunately for fans of Katherine as Tina in the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, the character is totally included in the third film. Katherine is back in full force amongst her awesome co-stars to bring another epic storyline to life. As mentioned before, Katherine plays Tina in the franchise, a half-blood witch who once attended the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Much like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Ilvermorny is separated into various houses that students can get sorted into. Tina was sorted into Thunderbird House and, upon graduation, was given the title of Auror for the Magical Congress of the United States of America. She wasn’t able to keep her position for long, getting fired for magically assaulting a woman named Mary Lou Barebone.
Since the assault happened in front of a group of witnesses, there was no way for Tina to get away with it. She was finally able to get reinstated when she helped Gellert Grindelwald get arrested several years later.
Fans of the franchise know that Tina eventually becomes the wife of Newt and moves to the UK with him before giving birth to their child. From start to finish, she has one of the most intriguing stories to follow. It’s good news that she’s definitely included in the third film.
Where else have you seen Katherine Waterston?
Katherine‘s role in Fantastic Beasts is obviously huge for her career and notoriety, but it’s not the only time she’s given the world a chance to witness her acting talents. One of the biggest movies she starred in, called The World to Come, premiered in 2020.
The romantic drama is set in the mid-19th century and tells a story of two women who find themselves romantically drawn to each other – despite the fact that a lesbian relationship is completely against the rules.
In 2017, Katherine starred in a movie called Alien: Covenant which is classified as both a sci-fi flick and a horror. It’s about a group of astronauts on a colony ship dedicated to finding a remote planet on the other side of the galaxy. When they reach uncharted territory, they realize they must fight for their lives against one of the most hostile and dangerous life forces of all time.
Katherine is a super diverse actress who brings a lot to the table. You can expect to see her in the newest Fantastic Beasts movie, as well as in several of the other epic roles she has on her résumé.